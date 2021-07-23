Recap: South State Q2 Earnings

Shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 110.11% over the past year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $332,150,000 higher by 53.13% year over year, which missed the estimate of $361,060,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $93.26

52-week low: $45.00

Price action over last quarter: down 13.15%

Company Description

South State Corp is a United States based bank holding company. It provides a wide range of banking services and products to its customers through a wholly-owned bank subsidiary, South State Bank. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans through financial centers in South Carolina, North Carolina, northeast Georgia, and coastal Georgia. These services include demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.