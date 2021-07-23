Recap: American Express Q2 Earnings

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) moved higher by 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 865.52% year over year to $2.80, which beat the estimate of $1.58.

Revenue of $10,243,000,000 higher by 33.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,540,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

American Express hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.americanexpress.com/events/event-details/2021/Q2-2021-American-Express-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $174.76

Company's 52-week low was at $89.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.73%

Company Description

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, the company has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.