Recap: American Express Q2 Earnings
Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) moved higher by 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 865.52% year over year to $2.80, which beat the estimate of $1.58.
Revenue of $10,243,000,000 higher by 33.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,540,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
American Express hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 23, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.americanexpress.com/events/event-details/2021/Q2-2021-American-Express-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $174.76
Company's 52-week low was at $89.11
Price action over last quarter: Up 17.73%
Company Description
American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, the company has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.
