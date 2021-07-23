5 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $9.54 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares rose 1% to $172.65 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AXP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $9.54 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares rose 1% to $172.65 in after-hours trading. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the current quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 206 million monetizable daily active users, which was up from 186 million in the prior year and 199 million in the first quarter. Twitter shares surged 5.7% to $73.50 in the after-hours trading session.

