Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.17 million.

• Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $28.33 million.

• Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.77 per share on revenue of $844.95 million.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $178.69 million.

• Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $404.73 million.

• Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $33.31 million.

• First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $179.53 million.

• Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $60.63 million.

• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• American Express (NYSE:AXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $9.54 billion.

• NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $348.11 million.

• Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $470.58 million.

• Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $467.96 million.

• Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $315.81 million.

• Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.

• Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion.