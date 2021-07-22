First Finl Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2.63% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $125,622,000 declined by 0.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $129,280,000.

Outlook

First Finl Bankshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $52.49

52-week low: $26.71

Price action over last quarter: down 1.39%

Company Description

First Financial Bankshares Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The company operates through subsidiaries First Financial Bank, First Technology Services, First Financial Trust & Asset Management, First Financial Insurance, and First Financial Investment. It conducts a full-service commercial banking business with operations primarily located in Texas. Although the company operates under one bank charter, it manages operations in a decentralized manner through local staff and advisory boards. The company primarily serves small and midsize nonmetropolitan markets and has grown organically, through de novo branch openings, and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in real estate.