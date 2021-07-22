Seacoast Banking: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 22.92% over the past year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $81,124,000 declined by 1.40% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $82,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.93

52-week low: $17.00

Price action over last quarter: down 17.06%

Company Description

Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a holding company for Seacoast National Bank. It offers an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. In addition, it provides services such as treasury management, brokerage, and credit facilities. Most of the company's income is in the form of interests received on loan facilities provided in the United States.