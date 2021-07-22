 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GBP/USD Is Technically Bearish And Could Reach Fresh Monthly Lows
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
July 22, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
GBP/USD Is Technically Bearish And Could Reach Fresh Monthly Lows

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3775

  • BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent cooled rate hikes’ expectations.
  • The UK macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy at the end of the week.
  • GBP/USD holds on to intraday gains, could extend its gains in the near-term.

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on Thursday, ending the day around 1.3775, not far from a daily high of 1.3787. The pair advanced throughout the first half of the day, supported by the better performance of equities and higher government bond yields. GBP/USD held on to gains despite the optimism deteriorated during the American session, with Wall Street struggling to post modest gains and Treasury yields edging firmly lower.

In the UK, BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent hit the wires. Among other things, he noted that good prices will be “more likely to be pulling down than pushing up inflation in two years' time,” partially blaming higher costs and their effects on inflation to bottlenecks. The country has a busy macroeconomic calendar as it will publish July GFK Consumer Confidence, June Retail Sales, and the preliminary estimates of Markit PMIs.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has room to extend its advance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair advanced above a flat 20 SMA, stalling its advance a few pips below a flat 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator heads firmly north, while the RSI indicator consolidates at around 60, all of which support another leg north. Bulls will have better chances on a clear break above the 1.3800 level.

Support levels: 1.3630 1.3675 1.3620

Resistance levels: 1.3805 1.3850 1.3900

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Eurozone Commodities Retail Sales Global Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com