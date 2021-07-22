Recap: DMC Glb Q2 Earnings

Shares of DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 134.48% over the past year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $65,438,000 rose by 51.47% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $69,470,000.

Guidance

DMC Glb hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $70,000,000 and $73,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2204/42038

Technicals

52-week high: $70.00

52-week low: $25.78

Price action over last quarter: down 16.00%

Company Description

DMC Global Inc operates a diversified family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. Its business is organized into two segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. NobelClad is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion-resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. DynaEnergetics, which is the key revenue driver, designs manufactures and distributes products utilized by the oil and gas industry principally for the perforation of oil and gas wells. Its sales are from products shipped from its manufacturing facilities and distribution centers located in the United States, Germany, Canada, and Russia.