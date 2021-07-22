WR Berkley: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1850.00% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $2,296,000,000 higher by 18.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,160,000,000.

Outlook

WR Berkley hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

WR Berkley hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.berkley.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $82.43

52-week low: $58.84

Price action over last quarter: down 6.64%

Company Profile

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily write commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.