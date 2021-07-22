WR Berkley: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 1850.00% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $0.94.
Revenue of $2,296,000,000 higher by 18.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,160,000,000.
Outlook
WR Berkley hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
WR Berkley hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 22, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.berkley.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $82.43
52-week low: $58.84
Price action over last quarter: down 6.64%
Company Profile
W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily write commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.
