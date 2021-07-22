Recap: Vicor Q2 Earnings

Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 616.67% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $95,376,000 rose by 34.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $93,980,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b77v39x9

Technicals

52-week high: $111.00

52-week low: $70.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.27%

Company Overview

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems. It provides modular power converters and configurable products, advanced power component products and integrated circuits and related products. Its products include Converters, Power Systems, Filters, Custom Power Systems, Input Modules, and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Asia Pacific.