 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pool Corp Reports Solid Q2 Results; Lifts FY21 Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
Pool Corp Reports Solid Q2 Results; Lifts FY21 Outlook
  • Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOLreported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 40% year-on-year to $1.79 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.73 billion.
  • Revenue growth was supported by households continuing to invest in outdoor living spaces, contributing to the demand.
  • Gross profit increased 48% Y/Y to $551.7 million, while Gross margin rose 170 basis points Y/Y to 30.9%.
  • Selling and administrative expenses rose 27% Y/Y to $213.1 million.
  • The operating margin was 18.9%, and the operating income for the quarter rose 64% to $338.6 million.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $58.5 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • EPS of $6.37 beat the analyst consensus of $5.48.
  • "Through our supply chain management discipline and our capacity creation initiatives, we yielded exceptional improvement in both gross margin and operating margin during the quarter," said CEO Peter D. Arvan.
  • Outlook: Pool raised FY21 EPS to $13.75 - $14.25, including the impact of year-to-date tax benefits of $0.29, versus the previous view of $11.85 - $12.60, including $0.10 tax benefit in Q1. Analysts estimate the company to report EPS of $12.42.
  • Price action: POOL shares are trading lower by 1.96% at $448.72 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (POOL)

Recap: Pool Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Pool's Earnings Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com