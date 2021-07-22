 Skip to main content

Acme United Reports Mixed Q2 Results

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
  • Acme United Corp (NYSE: ACUreported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $44.8 million, missing the analyst consensus of $48.5 million.
  • Sales in the U.S. segment decreased 4% Y/Y due to the delayed shipments.
  • Net sales in Canada increased 68%, while it improved 26% in Europe. 
  • The gross margin was 36% for the quarter.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5.9% to $12.4 million.
  • The operating margin was 8.4%, and the operating income for the quarter declined 13.5% to $3.8 million.
  • Cash and equivalents amounted to $3.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • EPS of $0.94 beat the analyst consensus of $0.93.
  • "Our performance in the second quarter was impacted by interruptions in our operations as we installed a new warehouse management system at our main U.S. distribution facility in North Carolina," said CEO Walter C. Johnsen.
  • Price action: ACU shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $42.71 on Thursday's last check.

