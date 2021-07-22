 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MarineMax Q2 Result Tops Estimates: Raises FY21 Guidance

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
Share:
MarineMax Q2 Result Tops Estimates: Raises FY21 Guidance
  • MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZOreported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 34% year-on-year to $666.3 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $628.34 million. Same-store sales grew 6%.
  • The company's geographic and product diversification and the effective utilization of its digital platform drove revenue growth.
  • EPS of $2.59 beat the analyst consensus of $1.99.
  • The gross profit rose 65.8% Y/Y to $204.6 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 65.4% Y/Y to $123.8 million.
  • The operating margin was 12.1% and the operating income for the quarter rose 66.4% to $80.9 million.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $200.1 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • "We once again delivered record sales and earnings growth in the quarter, as demand for the boating lifestyle remained strong and our team continued to execute on our strategy of driving our higher-margin businesses, resulting in our strongest quarterly operating margin to date," said CEO W. Brett McGill.
  • Outlook: MarineMax raised FY21 EPS guidance to $6.40 - $6.55 from the previous view of $5.50 - $5.65, versus the consensus of $5.69.
  • Price action: HZO shares are trading lower by 0.22% at $50.97 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HZO)

Recap: MarineMax Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com