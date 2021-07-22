 Skip to main content

Sigmatron International Shares Jump As It Turn Arounds To Profit In Q4, Notes Margin Expansion
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
  • Sigmatron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMAreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 17.4% year-on-year to $76 million.
  • The gross margin expanded by 205 basis points 10.5%.
  • The operating margin expanded 251 basis points to 2.8%.
  • Sigmatron turned around and posted a net income of $1.6 million, translating to an EPS of $0.36. This compares to a net loss of $(-0.36) million and an EPS loss of $(0.09) a year ago.
  • Price action: SGMA shares traded higher by 9.38% at $5.95 on the last check Thursday.

