Sigmatron International Shares Jump As It Turn Arounds To Profit In Q4, Notes Margin Expansion
- Sigmatron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 17.4% year-on-year to $76 million.
- The gross margin expanded by 205 basis points 10.5%.
- The operating margin expanded 251 basis points to 2.8%.
- Sigmatron turned around and posted a net income of $1.6 million, translating to an EPS of $0.36. This compares to a net loss of $(-0.36) million and an EPS loss of $(0.09) a year ago.
- Price action: SGMA shares traded higher by 9.38% at $5.95 on the last check Thursday.
