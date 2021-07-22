Earnings Preview For Gentex

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, July 23. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Gentex's Q2 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Gentex modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $470.58 million. In the same quarter last year, Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.02 on revenue of $229.93 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 2150.0%. Sales would be have grown 104.67% from the same quarter last year. Gentex's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.50 0.40 0.13 EPS Actual 0.46 0.58 0.48 0.02 Revenue Estimate 492.55 M 483.16 M 451.25 M 268.53 M Revenue Actual 483.73 M 529.86 M 474.64 M 229.93 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex were trading at $32.19 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Gentex is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.