 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why NeuroMetrix Stock Is Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Share:

NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) is surging higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. 

NeuroMetrix reported a second-quarter earnings loss of 13 cents per share, which was up from a loss of 28 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.2 million, which was up 63% from $1.4 million year-over-year.

NeuroMetrix noted that its second-quarter 2020 results were adversely affected by pandemic-related declines in customer orders.

"We continued to make progress in both the DPNCheck and Quell business lines. We believe we are laying the groundwork for steady top-line growth going forward,” said Shai Gozani, president and CEO of NeuroMetrix.

Price Action: NeuroMetrix has traded as high as $38.67 and as low as $1.39 over a 52-week period. It is up 558.23% year-to-date.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up about 40% at $29.00.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NURO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Merck-Eisai, Seres' Ulcerative Colitis Drug Flunks Midstage Study, Pfizer To Invest In Arvinas, AbSci IPO
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 250 Points; Sleep Number Shares Slide After Q2 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Shai Gozani why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com