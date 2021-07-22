Why NeuroMetrix Stock Is Soaring Today

NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) is surging higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

NeuroMetrix reported a second-quarter earnings loss of 13 cents per share, which was up from a loss of 28 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.2 million, which was up 63% from $1.4 million year-over-year.

NeuroMetrix noted that its second-quarter 2020 results were adversely affected by pandemic-related declines in customer orders.

"We continued to make progress in both the DPNCheck and Quell business lines. We believe we are laying the groundwork for steady top-line growth going forward,” said Shai Gozani, president and CEO of NeuroMetrix.

Price Action: NeuroMetrix has traded as high as $38.67 and as low as $1.39 over a 52-week period. It is up 558.23% year-to-date.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up about 40% at $29.00.