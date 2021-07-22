 Skip to main content

Recap: Domino's Pizza Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:51am
Shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) rose 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.35% year over year to $3.12, which beat the estimate of $2.86.

Revenue of $1,032,000,000 rose by 12.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $969,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/35b532h9

Technicals

52-week high: $491.42

Company's 52-week low was at $319.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.45%

Company Description

Domino's Pizza Inc. is a restaurant operator and franchisor, with a footprint of more than 17,800 stores across 90 countries. The firm generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, and sandwiches at company-owned stores, through royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and through its network of 26 dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities which centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for more than 6,800 units in the U.S. and Canada. With roughly $16 billion in 2020 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and Little Caesars.

 

