Recap: Blackstone Group Q2 Earnings
Shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 90.70% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.77.
Revenue of $2,118,000,000 decreased by 15.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,840,000,000.
Outlook
Blackstone Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 22, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478895&tp_key=6a815c6a88
Technicals
52-week high: $106.14
52-week low: $49.26
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.28%
Company Overview
Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset manager with more than $350 billion in assets under management. Its alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. The company is organized into four segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit & Insurance. It generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment.
