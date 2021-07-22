 Skip to main content

Watsco: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 64.16% year over year to $3.71, which beat the estimate of $3.00.

Revenue of $1,850,000,000 higher by 36.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,670,000,000.

Guidance

Watsco hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fvrfz4y4

Technicals

52-week high: $307.81

Company's 52-week low was at $193.96

Price action over last quarter: down 3.67%

Company Overview

Watsco is a distributor of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. With more than 400 locations in 38 states, it serves more than 40,000 contractors and dealers. About 70% of revenue is derived from the residential HVAC replacement market, with the residual coming from new construction.

 

