 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: S&T Bancorp Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:42am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 111.76% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $83,728,000 declined by 1.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $85,030,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

S&T Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2080/41690

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $35.80

52-week low: $16.98

Price action over last quarter: down 9.84%

Company Overview

S&T Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. It has one reporting unit, Community Banking. The company provides financial services with retail and commercial banking products, cash management services, trust and brokerage services. The company earns revenue from interest on loans and securities and fees charged for financial services provided to its customers.

 

Related Articles (STBA)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com