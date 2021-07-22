 Skip to main content

American Airlines Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 78.39% year over year to ($1.69), which beat the estimate of ($2.41).

Revenue of $7,478,000,000 rose by 361.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,140,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected between $9,529,000,000 and $9,529,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bcczogai

Price Action

52-week high: $26.09

52-week low: $10.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.14%

Company Overview

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

 

