Recap: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q2 Earnings

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 272.06% over the past year to $5.06, which beat the estimate of $4.73.

Revenue of $3,419,000,000 up by 69.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,140,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $5.55 and $5.75.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1481260&tp_key=7768d7ad2f

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $181.21

52-week low: $94.22

Price action over last quarter: down 4.22%

Company Description

Reliance Steel & Aluminum is a metal service center in the United States, providing metal processing and inventory management services for carbon and stainless steel, aluminum, and alloys. The company provides over 100,000 product types to approximately more than 125,000 customers. Reliance predominantly supplies the nonresidential construction, automotive, aerospace, energy, transportation, and heavy equipment end markets. Its product offerings comprise alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products.