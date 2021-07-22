 Skip to main content

Recap: Danaher Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.83% year over year to $2.46, which beat the estimate of $2.05.

Revenue of $7,218,000,000 up by 36.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,720,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Danaher said it expects Q3 sales growth will be in mid-to high teens percentage.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://investors.danaher.com/events-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $287.00

52-week low: $190.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.32%

Company Overview

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, including the Fortive separation in 2016, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. In late 2019, Danaher separated from its dental business through an initial public offering process, and in early 2020, it acquired GE's Biopharma business, now called Cytiva, which added to its life sciences segment.

 

