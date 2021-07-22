BankUnited: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 38.75% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.86.
Revenue of $231,068,000 higher by 1.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $229,970,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
BankUnited hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 22, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d4ovypht
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $50.70
52-week low: $17.68
Price action over last quarter: down 13.71%
Company Overview
BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. BankUnited is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. It has historically grown through organic growth. BankUnited was established by a group of investors who acquired the assets and most of the liabilities of its predecessor from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The group recapitalized BankUnited with an investment of over $900 million. Most of its revenue comprises net interest income derived mostly from loans.
