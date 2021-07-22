BankUnited: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.75% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.86.

Revenue of $231,068,000 higher by 1.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $229,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BankUnited hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d4ovypht

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.70

52-week low: $17.68

Price action over last quarter: down 13.71%

Company Overview

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. BankUnited is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. It has historically grown through organic growth. BankUnited was established by a group of investors who acquired the assets and most of the liabilities of its predecessor from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The group recapitalized BankUnited with an investment of over $900 million. Most of its revenue comprises net interest income derived mostly from loans.