PagerDuty: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3072.22% over the past year to ($5.71), which missed the estimate of ($4.30).

Revenue of $201,359,000 rose by 6.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $207,510,000.

Guidance

PagerDuty hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PagerDuty hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.36

Company's 52-week low was at $23.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.30%

Company Overview

PagerDuty Inc is a software company that offers on-call management. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include Analytics, Visibility, Event Intelligence, and Modern Incident Response among others.

 

