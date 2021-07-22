 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ABB Shares Gain On Solid Q2 Results

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Share:
ABB Shares Gain On Solid Q2 Results
  • ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABBreported second-quarter revenue growth of 21% year-over-year to $7.45 billion, beating the analysts’ consensus of $7.02 billion. Comparable revenue grew +14% year-over-year.
  • EPS of $0.37, an increase of 150% Y/Y, beats consensus of $0.34.
  • The company’s orders grew 32% Y/Y to ~$8 billion, comparable at +24% Y/Y.
  • The gross margin expanded by 140 basis points to 33.7%.
  • Operating income increase by 92% Y/Y, and margin improved to 14.7%.
  • Operational EBITA was up 71% Y/Y to $1.13 billion, and margin expanded by 440 bps to 15%.
  • Cash flow from operating activities year-to-date was $1.19 billion, compared to $252 million a year ago.
  • The company recently announced the acquisition of ASTI Mobile Robotics Group to drive the next generation of flexible automation with Autonomous Mobile Robots.
  • The company has cash and marketable securities of $4.23 billion as of June 30, 2021, and net debt stands at $2.26 billion.
  • Outlook: ABB expects third-quarter comparable revenues to grow ~10%, with orders growing more than revenues.
  •  It anticipates FY21 comparable revenue growth of just below 10% (update from ~5% or more).
  • Price action: ABB shares traded higher by 1.14% at $36.25 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: ABBVie
Price Over Earnings Overview: ABB
How to Leverage Futuristic Technology Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2021
ABB Gears Up For $3B EV Charging IPO In 2022: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com