Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Champions Oncology, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSBR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MarineMax, Inc. (FL) Common Stock (NYSE:HZO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $628.34 million.

• Brinks Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:BCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• NeuroMetrix, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:NURO) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PagerDuty, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:PD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.30 per share on revenue of $207.51 million.

• Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $995.88 million.

• Valley National Bancorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ:VLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $337.59 million.

• Safehold Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SAFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $45.57 million.

• Precision Drilling Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:PDS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $308.31 million.

• Herc Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:HRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $459.79 million.

• Webster Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $220.10 million.

• Heritage Financial Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:HFWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $60.55 million.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:AUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $171.62 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SASR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $111.45 million.

• S&T Bancorp, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:STBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $85.03 million.

• Insteel Industries, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:IIIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $154.97 million.

• Watsco, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:WSO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• First American Corporation (New) Common Stock (NYSE:FAF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock (DE) (NYSE:RS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.73 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Snap-On Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:SNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $974.21 million.

• BankUnited, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:BKU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $229.97 million.

• Genuine Parts Company Common Stock (NYSE:GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• Pool Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:POOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• East West Bancorp, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EWBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $379.38 million.

• Cadence Bancorporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:CADE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $177.91 million.

• Allegion plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $708.47 million.

• Domino's Pizza Inc Common Stock (NYSE:DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $969.91 million.

• Trinity Industries, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $440.62 million.

• Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• American Electric Power Company, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CBSH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $350.54 million.

• Danaher Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $6.72 billion.

• Nucor Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $8.31 billion.

• Chart Industries, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $317.45 million.

• Dow Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $13.02 billion.

• D.R. Horton, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.

• Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Crocs, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $559.11 million.

• Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.

• Union Pacific Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:UNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ:FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Popular, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BPOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $478.20 million.

• Banc of California, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:BANC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $58.93 million.

• Sonoco Products Company Common Stock (NYSE:SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:AAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.41 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion.

• Alaska Air Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:ALK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• ABB Ltd Common Stock (NYSE:ABB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion.

• Southwest Airlines Company Common Stock (NYSE:LUV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• The Blackstone Group Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:BX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.

• Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $9.69 billion.

• AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $42.64 billion.

• Biogen Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.55 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Amerant Bancorp Inc. - Class B Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unilever PLC Common Stock (NYSE:UL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FirstEnergy Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:FE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.70 thousand.

• Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MEG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Martin Midstream Partners L.P. - Common Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests (NASDAQ:MMLP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $34.14 million.

• 1st Source Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SRCE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sigma Labs, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SGLB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Robert Half International Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:RHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Employers Holdings Inc Common Stock (NYSE:EIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $156.10 million.

• Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SKX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Scholastic Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SCHL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Clearfield, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CLFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $32.10 million.

• Socket Mobile, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SCKT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PLUS THERAPEUTICS, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:PSTV) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $103.42 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $38.19 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:USX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $463.69 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:ARE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $905.33 million.

• WSFS Financial Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:WSFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $112.80 million.

• Vicor Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:VICR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $93.98 million.

• Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SBCF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $82.65 million.

• Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:PINE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.19 million.

• Midland States Bancorp, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:MSBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $68.43 million.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Common Stock (NYSE:RNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Independent Bank Corp. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:INDB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $117.92 million.

• First Western Financial, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:MYFW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $25.48 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CFB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $45.49 million.

• Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:CE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Ameris Bancorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ:ABCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $263.83 million.

• SVB Financial Group - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SIVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.50 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:TACO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $122.79 million.

• VeriSign, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:VRSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $327.95 million.

• Bank OZK - Common Stock (NASDAQ:OZK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $259.36 million.

• Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) Common Stock (NYSE:SAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.85 per share on revenue of $665.25 million.

• CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $33.91 million.

• Associated Banc-Corp Common Stock (NYSE:ASB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $259.56 million.

• Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BMTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $34.95 million.

• W.R. Berkley Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WRB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• DMC Global Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BOOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $69.47 million.

• First Financial Bancorp. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:FFBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $153.92 million.

• Glacier Bancorp, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:GBCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $161.18 million.

• Intel Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $17.84 billion.

• Twitter, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Carlisle Companies Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:CSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Snap Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:SNAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $844.98 million.

• Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion.