BancorpSouth Bank: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.05% year over year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $282,125,000 up by 7.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $266,880,000.

Outlook

BancorpSouth Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

BancorpSouth Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.59

52-week low: $18.11

Price action over last quarter: down 9.57%

Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank is a $13 billion bank based in Mississippi, with banking and insurance operations in eight different states through almost 300 branches. Nearly half of its deposits are in its home state, followed by Arkansas and Tennessee, with about 15% and 10%, respectively. The balance is divided among Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, and Florida. Most of its loans (nearly 60%) are residential and commercial mortgages, followed by 15% in commercial loans and 10% in construction credits.