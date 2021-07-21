Recap: Triumph Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 368.00% over the past year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $104,178,000 up by 23.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $99,320,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Triumph Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $97.49

Company's 52-week low was at $23.22

Price action over last quarter: down 15.74%

Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp Inc is a Texas-based financial holding company offering traditional banking industry and provides asset management services. The company operating segments include Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. Triumph generates the majority of its revenues from the Banking segments. The company through its subsidiaries operates in the banking industry and provides financial lending to commercial, commercial real estate, factoring, agriculture, and construction and development industry. It also provides investment management services to its institutional clients and deals with the management of collateralized loan obligations.