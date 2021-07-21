Umpqua Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 120.83% year over year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $320,838,000 declined by 2.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $311,370,000.

Guidance

Umpqua Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $19.62

52-week low: $10.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.93%

Company Overview

Umpqua Holdings Corp is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank with operations mostly in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States as well as Nevada. The bank provides a broad range of banking, wealth management, mortgage, and other financial services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers. Its community banking model places a high premium on innovation, specifically on its product delivery system and its service user experience. The company also owns another operating subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor offering a full range of investment products and services, including various securities and planning services as well as insurance. The bank's main source of revenue is net interest income.