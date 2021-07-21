Why Chipotle's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) is trading significantly higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.
Chipotle reported second-quarter earnings of $7.46 per share, which beat the estimate of $6.49 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle also authorized a $200 million stock buyback.
"We remain confident in our key growth strategies and believe they will help us achieve our next goal of $3 million average unit volumes with industry leading returns on invested capital that improve as we continue to add Chipotlanes," said Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle.
Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms increased their price targets on Chipotle following its earnings report.
- Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained Chipotle with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $1800 to $1850.
- Stephens & Co. analyst James Rutherford maintained Chipotle with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $1700 to $1850.
- Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles maintained Chipotle with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $1850 to $2080.
- Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained Chipotle with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $1602 to $1646.
- Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained Chipotle with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $1530 to $1600.
- Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained Chipotle with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $1950 to $2075.
- BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained Chipotle with a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $1460 to $1750.
- UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained Chipotle with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $1700 to $1850.
Price Action: Chipotle is making a new 52-week high in trading today.
At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 9.60% at $1,725.43.
Latest Ratings for CMG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|UBS
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Jul 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for CMG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Brian Niccol why it's movingEarnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas