A Preview Of Del Taco Restaurants's Earnings

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.11 and sales around $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted a break-even quarter on revenue of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 0%. Revenue would be up 17.42% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.14 0.10 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.07 0.20 0.16 0 Revenue Estimate 115.06 M 156.10 M 120.36 M 103.74 M Revenue Actual 115.53 M 156.72 M 120.78 M 104.57 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants were trading at $9.01 as of July 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Del Taco Restaurants is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.