Recap: Novartis Q2 Earnings

Shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 22.06% over the past year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.52.

Revenue of $12,956,000,000 higher by 14.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,510,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Novartis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6hj2xsz

Price Action

52-week high: $98.52

Company's 52-week low was at $77.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.59%

Company Overview

Novartis AG develops and manufactures healthcare products through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from Innovative Medicines segment consisting global business franchises in oncology, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines. The firm sells its products globally, with the United States representing close to one third of total revenue.