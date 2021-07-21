Recap: Novartis Q2 Earnings
Shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 22.06% over the past year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.52.
Revenue of $12,956,000,000 higher by 14.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,510,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Novartis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 21, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6hj2xsz
Price Action
52-week high: $98.52
Company's 52-week low was at $77.04
Price action over last quarter: Up 3.59%
Company Overview
Novartis AG develops and manufactures healthcare products through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from Innovative Medicines segment consisting global business franchises in oncology, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines. The firm sells its products globally, with the United States representing close to one third of total revenue.
