Recap: Anthem Q2 Earnings

Shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) rose 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 23.59% year over year to $7.03, which beat the estimate of $6.33.

Revenue of $33,279,000,000 up by 14.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $33,210,000,000.

Guidance

The Company expects an adjusted EPS of more than $25.50, compared to the prior outlook of over $25.10 and the consensus of $25.20.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ctq8yece

Technicals

52-week high: $406.00

Company's 52-week low was at $244.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.32%

Company Description

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 43 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012, Anthem's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, too.