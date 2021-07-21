M&T Bank: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 96.02% year over year to $3.45, which missed the estimate of $3.60.

Revenue of $1,456,000,000 up by 0.83% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,490,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tk94au2g

Price Action

52-week high: $168.27

Company's 52-week low was at $88.48

Price action over last quarter: down 9.23%

Company Description

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal.