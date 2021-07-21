BOK Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 160.87% year over year to $2.40, which beat the estimate of $1.82.
Revenue of $471,755,000 decreased by 7.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $446,260,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 21, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144181
Price Action
52-week high: $98.95
Company's 52-week low was at $48.41
Price action over last quarter: down 5.31%
Company Overview
BOK Financial Corp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial; Consumer; Wealth Management and Funds Management and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from Commercial segment. Its Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News