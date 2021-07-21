BOK Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 160.87% year over year to $2.40, which beat the estimate of $1.82.

Revenue of $471,755,000 decreased by 7.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $446,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144181

Price Action

52-week high: $98.95

Company's 52-week low was at $48.41

Price action over last quarter: down 5.31%

Company Overview

BOK Financial Corp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial; Consumer; Wealth Management and Funds Management and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from Commercial segment. Its Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.