FirstCash: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.52% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $389,578,000 declined by 5.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $377,400,000.

Looking Ahead

FirstCash hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $84.83

Company's 52-week low was at $51.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.46%

Company Profile

FirstCash Inc Financial Services operates pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its primary business involves making small loans secured by personal property. These pawn loans give the borrower the option of either repaying the loans with interest or forfeiting the property without further penalty. Close to 30% of total company revenue comes from interest earned on the loans. Close to 70% of total revenue comes from reselling forfeited property in the company's retail stores. Revenue is split almost equally between loans made in the United States, where the company has more than 300 retail locations, and loans made in Latin America, where the company has over 700 locations in Mexico and several more in Guatemala.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

