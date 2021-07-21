 Skip to main content

Recap: Healthcare Services Group Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 58.06% over the past year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $398,171,000 declined by 11.91% year over year, which missed the estimate of $407,460,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.80

52-week low: $20.05

Price action over last quarter: down 1.44%

Company Overview

Healthcare Services Group Inc is a provider of housekeeping and facility-management services to the healthcare industry. The company operates two business segments, both contributing roughly equally to the company's revenue: Housekeeping, laundry, linen, and other services; and Dietary department services. Housekeeping includes management of clients' housekeeping departments, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, laundry, and bed linen and uniform services. Dietary consists of food purchasing, meal preparation, and providing dietitian consulting services. Its clients are primarily nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States of America.

 

