World Acceptance: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.93% year over year to $2.44, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $129,659,000 up by 4.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $121,440,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

World Acceptance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JBqPcFE7

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $175.00

52-week low: $60.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.51%

Company Overview

World Acceptance Corp operates a small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also offers income tax return preparation services to its loan customers and other individuals.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

