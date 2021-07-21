World Acceptance: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 8.93% year over year to $2.44, which beat the estimate of $2.11.
Revenue of $129,659,000 up by 4.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $121,440,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
World Acceptance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 21, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JBqPcFE7
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $175.00
52-week low: $60.95
Price action over last quarter: Up 25.51%
Company Overview
World Acceptance Corp operates a small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also offers income tax return preparation services to its loan customers and other individuals.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News