World Acceptance: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.93% year over year to $2.44, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $129,659,000 up by 4.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $121,440,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

World Acceptance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JBqPcFE7

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $175.00

52-week low: $60.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.51%

Company Overview

World Acceptance Corp operates a small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also offers income tax return preparation services to its loan customers and other individuals.