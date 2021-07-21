Travelzoo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 145.83% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $19,079,000 rose by 172.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,380,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Travelzoo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aa3z63tu

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $19.83

Company's 52-week low was at $5.24

Price action over last quarter: down 19.54%

Company Description

Travelzoo acts as a publisher of travel and entertainment offers. It operates in three segments. Travelzoo North America segment consists of operations in Canada and the U.S.; Travelzoo Europe segment consists of operations in France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K.; and Jack's Flight Club segment consists of subscription revenue from premium members to access and receive flight deals from Jack's Flight Club via email or via Android or Apple mobile applications. The company derives its revenue through advertising fees including listing fees paid by travel, entertainment, and local businesses to advertise their offers on the company's media properties. Most of the company's revenue is derived from North America.