Telia Company Reports Q2 Earnings; Reaffirms 2021 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 9:35am   Comments
  • Telia Company AB (OTC: TLSNYreported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 0.5% year-on-year to SEK 21.9 billion. Like for like, net sales increased 4.9%.
  • The TV and Media unit, Sweden, and the Baltic operations drove the increase.
  • Service revenues declined 1.3% Y/Y to SEK 18.9 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA contracted 20 basis points to 35.3%.
  • Adjusted operating margin contracted 100 basis points to 12.5%.
  • Net income was SEK 8.1 billion.
  • EPS was SEK 1.97.
  • Telia generated SEK 6.2 billion in operating cash flow.
  • It completed the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra on June 1.
  • Outlook: The company reaffirmed outlook for 2021. It expects full-year service revenues and EBITDA, excluding Telia Carrier and FX, at flat to low single-digit growth.
  • Cash CAPEX is expected to be SEK 14.5 billion to SEK 15.5 billion, and cash generation sufficient to cover the minimum dividend level of SEK 2 per share.
  • Price action: TLSNY shares closed at $9.07 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

