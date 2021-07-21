 Skip to main content

Why Lithia Motors Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Lithia Motors reported quarterly earnings of $11.12 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.85. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.01 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.99 billion.

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers 33 brands of vehicles at over 200 stores in 22 states.

Lithia Motors' stock was trading about 5.5% higher at $375 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $417.98 and a 52-week low of $189.20.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

