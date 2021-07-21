 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SAP Beats On Q2 Earnings, Raises FY21 Cloud & Software Revenue Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 6:19am   Comments
Share:
SAP Beats On Q2 Earnings, Raises FY21 Cloud & Software Revenue Outlook

SAP SE (NYSE: SAPreported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1% year-on-year to €6.67 billion at par with the analyst consensus of €6.7 billion.

  • The current cloud backlog increased 17% Y/Y to €7.77 billion.
  • Cloud revenue grew 11% Y/Y to €2.28 billion; S/4HANA cloud revenue rose 33% Y/Y to €257 million, and Software licenses and support revenue decreased 5% Y/Y to €3.5 billion.
  • Cloud and software revenue rose 1% Y/Y to €5.75 billion, while Services revenue declined 11% Y/Y to €0.92 billion.
  • Segment revenue in AT&S was flat at € 5.62 billion, Qualtrics segment revenue increased 25% Y/Y to €211 million, and Services segment revenue declined 7% Y/Y to €796 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 30 basis points to 28.8%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS was €1.75, beat the analyst consensus by €0.58.
  • SAP generated €3.77 billion in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30.
  • SAP saw strong adoption of its cloud portfolio as customers select SAP for their business transformation.
  • Outlook: SAP raised FY21 outlook for cloud revenue in constant currencies from €9.2 billion– €9.5 billion to €9.3 billion – €9.5 billion.
  •  The company increased the Cloud and software revenue at constant currencies outlook from €23.4 billion – €23.8 billion to the new range of €23.6 billion – €24.0 billion.
  • It continues to expect an operating cash flow of €6.0 billion.
  • Price action: SAP shares traded lower by 3.10% at $139.64 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAP)

Earnings Preview For SAP
The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Dividend Kings, Roundtable Picks, SAP And More
BofA Upgrades SAP To Buy From Underperform, New Price Target Implies 25% Upside
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2021
A Look Into SAP's Price Over Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com