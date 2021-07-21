 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For July 21, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 4:20am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $32.68 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares rose 0.5% to $55.83 in after-hours trading.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said Q2 comparable restaurant sales surged 31.2% year over year. Chipotle shares gained 4.4% to $1,643.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $2.27 per share on revenue of $22.19 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.5% to $169.25 in after-hours trading.

  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Netflix added 1.54 million paid subscribers in the quarter, up 8.4% year over year. The company finished the quarter with over 209 million paid subscribers. Netflix shares gained 0.6% to $534.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares rose 1.1% to $56.45 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

