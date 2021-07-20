Recap: Pinnacle Finl Partners Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 88.76% year over year to $1.68, which beat the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $331,066,000 up by 20.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $315,540,000.

Looking Ahead

Pinnacle Finl Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $96.52

Company's 52-week low was at $32.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.94%

Company Overview

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-size businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. Its strategy relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, primarily real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.