Recap: Pinnacle Finl Partners Q2 Earnings
Shares of Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 88.76% year over year to $1.68, which beat the estimate of $1.44.
Revenue of $331,066,000 up by 20.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $315,540,000.
Looking Ahead
Pinnacle Finl Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Technicals
52-week high: $96.52
Company's 52-week low was at $32.80
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.94%
Company Overview
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-size businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. Its strategy relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, primarily real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings