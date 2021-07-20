Waterstone Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 12.94% year over year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $14,277,000 rose by 7.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Waterstone Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $21.41

Company's 52-week low was at $13.72

Price action over last quarter: down 3.91%

Company Overview

Waterstone Financial Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, It operates in two segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers, which include various types of loans, deposits, and personal investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the community banking segment.