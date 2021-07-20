 Skip to main content

Recap: Hope Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 95.45% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $137,653,000 higher by 13.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $137,350,000.

Outlook

Hope Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $16.61

52-week low: $7.03

Price action over last quarter: down 14.80%

Company Overview

Hope Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in providing financial services. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Services offered by the bank include online banking, mobile banking, mortgage loans, credit cards, investment and wealth management services and other banking services.

 

