Recap: Hope Bancorp Q2 Earnings
Shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 95.45% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.38.
Revenue of $137,653,000 higher by 13.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $137,350,000.
Outlook
Hope Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
52-week high: $16.61
52-week low: $7.03
Price action over last quarter: down 14.80%
Company Overview
Hope Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in providing financial services. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Services offered by the bank include online banking, mobile banking, mortgage loans, credit cards, investment and wealth management services and other banking services.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings