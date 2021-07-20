Interactive Brokers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.86% over the past year to $0.82, which missed the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $754,000,000 rose by 39.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $681,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Interactive Brokers Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.interactivebrokers.com/ir/main.php

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $80.57

Company's 52-week low was at $46.43

Price action over last quarter: down 15.16%

Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide. Through its broker-dealer agency business, IB provides direct access to trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders. The company's electronically traded products include stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, CFDs, and funds. IB has operations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Hungary, India, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Japan, Singapore, and Australia. The company is regulated by the SEC, FINRA, NYSE, FCA, and other regulatory agencies worldwide.