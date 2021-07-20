Netflix: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell, then rose after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 86.79% over the past year to $2.97, which missed the estimate of $3.15.
Revenue of $7,342,000,000 rose by 19.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,320,000,000.
Guidance
Q3 EPS expected to be between $2.55 and $2.55.
Q3 revenue expected between $7,477,000,000 and $7,477,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 20, 2021
Time: 06:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/NetflixIR/videos
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $593.29
Company's 52-week low was at $458.60
Price action over last quarter: Up 4.34%
Company Description
Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, Internet-connected TVs, and consumer electronic devices, including tablets, video game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. In 2011, Netflix introduced DVD-only plans and separated the combined streaming and DVD plans, making it necessary for subscribers who want both to have separate plans.
