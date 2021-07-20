Prep For Peak Season Before It's Too Late — At Your Doorstep

It's going to be tough to match the stress the 2020 holiday shopping season put on the parcel delivery network, but continued COVID-19 spread and lack of capacity in freight networks could lead to shippers being out of luck again this year around peak season deliveries.

There are some steps shippers can take now to prepare for what's to come, and Kaylee Nix breaks down those steps on this episode of At Your Doorstep. Nix welcomes Nate Skiver, founder of LPF Spend Management, to talk about how a diverse carrier network and a deep understanding of your company's strengths and weaknesses can make or break its shipping strategy.

Skiver has over 20 years of retail and consulting experience and brings a shipper's perspective on diversifying networks specifically for e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment strategies.

